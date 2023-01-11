Prince Harry reveals necklace which broke during alleged fight with William

Play Brightcove video

Prince Harry said the necklace was 'now fixed' in a CBS interview after the alleged altercation with the Prince of Wales

Prince Harry has revealed the necklace which he claims was broken during an altercation with his brother, William, in 2019.

The Duke of Sussex took out the piece of jewellery during his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

"There's a lot to talk about the physical fight that the two of you had, where he pushed you down in the kitchen and broke the dog bowl when you fell on it," Mr Colbert said.

"It [autobiography] says it broke your necklace. What necklace was this that he broke?"

Harry then responds "this one, which is now fixed" and takes out the necklace from underneath his shirt.

He says that it includes two tags engraved with the heartbeats of his children, Archie and Lilibet, which were given to him by his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

There is also a separate piece which the Duke says he got from a friend in Botswana and has a "tiger's eye in the middle".

Harry alleges in his autobiography, Spare, that William confronted him four years ago over his marriage to Meghan.

The Prince of Wales is accused of grabbing him by the collar and ripping his necklace before knocking him to the floor.

Harry said the heated confrontation with William took place at his then-home in London, Nottingham Cottage, and that it left him with "scrapes and bruises" to his back.

Harry writes: "[William] called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.

"I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

The accusation is one of a number made by the Duke in his book, including that William "felt tremendous guilt" for not speaking up about his father, King Charles III's, affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, now the Queen Consort, and that the King once joked about not being his dad.

Buckingham and Kensington Palace have not responded to any of the allegations made by Prince Harry.