Renowned rock guitarist Jeff Beck, known for his work with the Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck Group, has died at the age of 78, his representatives said.

The Grammy award-winning musician, who was often described as one of the greatest guitarists of all time, died “peacefully” on Tuesday after contracting bacterial meningitis.

A statement posted on the musician’s official Twitter page read: “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing.

“After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday.

“His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

Beck first came to prominence as a member of the Yardbirds and then went out on his own in a solo career that incorporated hard rock, jazz, funky blues and even opera. He was among the rock-guitarist pantheon from the late ’60s that included Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and Jimi Hendrix. A flood of tributes have poured in for the late musician following the news of his death.

Among them was Kiss bassist Gene Simmons, who said the news was “heartbreaking”, adding that "no one played guitar like Jeff".

Kiss frontman Paul Stanley also posted a tribute to Beck, describing him as “one of the all time guitar masters”. Posting a picture of Beck on his Twitter, he wrote: “WOW. What awful news. “Jeff Beck, one of the all time guitar masters has died. “From The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group on, he blazed a trail impossible to follow. Play on now and forever.”

Adding to the tributes, Tony Iommi, guitarist for Black Sabbath, wrote: “Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player — there will never be another Jeff Beck."

Over his career, Beck won eight Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice - once with the Yardbirds in 1992 and again as a solo artist in 2009.

He was ranked fifth in Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.”

“I like an element of chaos in music. That feeling is the best thing ever, as long as you don’t have too much of it. It’s got to be in balance. I just saw Cirque du Soleil, and it struck me as complete organized chaos,” he told Guitar World in 2014.

“If I could turn that into music, it’s not far away from what my ultimate goal would be, which is to delight people with chaos and beauty at the same time.”

