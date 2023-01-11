Tuition fees for England universities frozen at £9,250 for two years

University tuition fees in England are to remain frozen at £9,250 for the next two years, the government has confirmed.

The Department for Education (DfE) also said maximum student loans for living costs will rise by 2.8% for the 2023/24 academic year, despite soaring inflation and a deepening cost-of-living crisis.

This rise falls far below the current inflation rate of 10.7%. Inflation is the increase in the price of something over time.

In 2022, Save the Student, a student money website, calculated the shortfall between the average maintenance loan and the average cost of living was £439 every month – an increase of £99 on 2021, and £216 on 2020.

Calling on Robert Halfon, the minister for skills, apprenticeships and higher education, to review the decision, Tom Allingham, of Save the Student, said: "The 2023-24 maintenance loan rates are a devastating blow to struggling students, who will now see their battle with the cost of living crisis intensify next year."

The DfE announcement comes after university leaders had warned students could abandon their degree courses unless “immediate action” was taken to offset the cost of living.

The Russell Group, which represents some of the most selective institutions in the UK, said it was “disappointing” the government had “failed to deliver a meaningful increase” to maintenance loans.

Meanwhile, the National Union of Students (NUS), which represents students across the UK, called on the government to offer larger loans and grants for students to help with soaring rent and living costs.

Chloe Field, vice president for higher education at the NUS, said: “The 2.8% increase in the maintenance loan for 2023/24 is woefully inadequate and will leave students over £1,500 worse off than they would have been if student support was tied to inflation. “If maintenance support continues to lag behind inflation, the number of students in poverty is only going to increase.”

The comments come after a survey by the Office for National Statistics found that half of students have reported experiencing financial difficulties after seeing a sharp rise in their cost of living and a drop in income. The reported development led to more than three-fifths of students saying they are cutting back and spending less on food shopping and essentials, as budgets are increasingly stretched, according to the ONS. More than nine in ten higher education students reported that their cost of living had increased compared to 2021, driven by a more expensive food shop, higher rents and gas and electricity bills.

To provide assistance to those struggling with costs, universities will be given an additional £15 million in funding this year to help disadvantaged students.

Mr Halfon said: “The government recognises the additional cost-of-living pressures that have arisen this year and that have impacted students.” In a written ministerial statement on Wednesday, he added: “Today we are making a one-off reallocation of funding so we can add £15 million to this year’s student premium, enabling extra hardship awards to be made to tens of thousands of disadvantaged students. “This extra funding will complement the help universities are providing through their own, bursary, scholarship and hardship support schemes.” The minister noted the maximum level of tuition fees would be frozen for 2023/24 and 2024/25 “to keep the cost of higher education down”.

