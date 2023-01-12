Play Brightcove video

ITV News Entertainment Reporter Rishi Davda spoke to both Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie at the London premiere of their Hollywood blockbuster Babylon

Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie have attended the premiere of their latest film, Babylon, in London.

Pitt stars as Jack Conrad, a popular silent film star known for his flamboyant parties, while Robbie plays Nellie LaRoy, an aspiring actress.

Speaking to ITV News, Pitt spoke about the changes he has seen in the film industry more recently, such as streaming, and the inspiration for his role in the film.

"You know I think there's still movies like this that are really meant for the communal experience, but this idea... I don't know we're getting to see more things, more people are getting opportunity, more talent and I really appreciate that," he said.

Asked how he had approached his character, Pitt joked: "Well he's an ageing alcoholic actor with questionable talent.

"So I just really, really had to look at the career of George Clooney and I pretty much got all I needed to know and from there I was off and running."

Meanwhile, Robbie said people won't leave their seat when they see this film in cinemas.

She said: "It's the quickest three hours and eight minutes that you'll ever experience."

"Every minute of this film just comes at you and you don't want to miss a single bit of it," she added.

The movie runs for three hours and charts the decadence and depravity of 1920s Hollywood.

Babylon is tipped to be nominated for the Oscars later this year, after receiving five nominations at the recent Golden Globe awards.