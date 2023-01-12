Brit Awards: Harry Styles and Wet Leg among acts listed in 2023 nominations

Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead the nominations at the 2023 Brit Awards, but there are also strong showings from The 1975 and Arctic Monkeys.

Nominations for the Brits were announced by BBC Radio 1 presenters Vick Hope and Jack Saunders, during a live stream on the official Brits social media channels.

The duo also enlisted the help of Olympian Tom Daley and Euro 2022 and I’m A Celebrity winner Jill Scott for the reveal.

For 2023, four genre categories - spanning alternative rock, grime and more - will be decided by the public via a vote on TikTok.

So which acts are among the nominees?

Album of the year

The artists who are in with a chance of winning album of the year include: The 1975 (Being Funny In A Foreign Language), Fred again.. (Actual Life 3 - January 1 to September 9 2022), Harry Styles (Harry’s House), Stormzy (This Is What I Mean) and Wet Leg (Wet Leg).

Artist of the year

Central Cee, Fred again.., George Ezra, Harry Styles and Stormzy have all received nominations for the much coveted artist of the year award.

Group of the year

One of The 1975, Arctic Monkeys, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Nova Twins or Wet Leg will walk away with the award for group of the year.

Best new artist

Nominees for best new artist include: Kojey Radical, Mimi Webb, Rina Sawayama, Sam Ryder and Wet Leg.

Song of the year

A total of ten artists have been nominated for song of the year. They are as follows: Aitch and Ashanti (Baby), Cat Burns (Go), Dave (Starlight), Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John (Merry Christmas), Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal (BOTA - Baddest of Them All), George Ezra (Green Green Grass), Harry Styles (As It Was), Lewis Capaldi (Forget Me), LF SYSTEM (Afraid To Feel) and Sam Smith and Kim Petras (Unholy).

International artist of the year

The winner of international artist of the year will be one of Beyonce, Burna Boy, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo or Taylor Swift.

International group of the year

Blackpink, Drake and 21 Savage, First Aid Kit, Fontaines DC and Gabriels have been given nominations for international group of the year.

International song of the year

International song of the year nominees are as follows: Beyonce (Break My Soul), Bebe Rexha and David Guetta (I’m Good - Blue), Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran (Peru), Cast of Disney’s Encanto (We Don’t Talk About Bruno), Gayle (abcdefu), Jack Harlow (First Class), Lizzo (About Damn Time), Lost Frequencies and Calum Scott (Where Are You Now), OneRepublic (I Ain’t Worried) and Taylor Swift (Anti‐Hero).

Alternative rock act (public vote)

The first of four categories which are decided by the public pit together The 1975, Arctic Monkeys, Nova Twins, Tom Grennan and Wet Leg.

Hip hop/rap/grime act (public vote)

One of Aitch, Central Cee, Dave, Loyle Carner and Stormzy will win hip hop /rap/grime act, as voted for by the public.

Dance act (public vote)

Nominations include: Becky Hill, Bonobo, Calvin Harris, Eliza Rose and Fred again..

Pop/R&B (public vote)

Cat Burns, Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles and Sam Smith have been nominated for the pop /R&B category.

Rising star award

Flo has already been announced as the category winner for rising star.

The 2023 BRIT Awards takes place on Saturday, February 11 at the O2 Arena and will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX.