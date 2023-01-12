Documents with classified markings from US President Joe Biden's time as vice president have been found at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, the White House said on Thursday.

This comes just days after it was disclosed that sensitive documents were also found at the office of his former Washington institute.

Richard Sauber, a special counsel to the president, said a “small number” of documents with classified markings were found in a storage space in Biden's garage in Wilmington, with one document being located in an adjacent room.

The now President Biden had served as vice president under Barack Obama for eight years.

Joe Biden served as vice president under Barack Obama for eight years. Credit: AP

Sauber said the Department of Justice was “immediately notified” after the documents were found and that department lawyers took custody of the records.

On Monday the Justice Department said that it was reviewing a batch of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Biden’s former institute.

Mr Sauber said “a small number of documents with classified markings” were discovered as Biden’s personal attorneys were clearing out the offices of the Penn Biden Centre - where the president had kept an office after he left the vice presidency in 2017, until shortly before he launched his presidential campaign in 2019.

Mr Sauber added the documents were found on November 2, 2022 in a “locked closet” in the office.

Attorneys immediately alerted the White House Counsel’s office, who notified the National Archives and Records Administration - which took custody of the documents the next day, Mr Sauber said.

“Since that discovery, the President’s personal attorneys have cooperated with the Archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that any Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in the possession of the Archives," he said.

