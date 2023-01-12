Idaho murders: The case that has captivated and horrified the US

Play Brightcove video

ITV News US Correspondent Dan Rivers explores the circumstances around the Idaho university murders and speaks to students to find out how they are coping in its aftermath

Their social media videos present a portrait of carefree, student life.

Five girls living together in a shared house, on the campus of Idaho University in the small town of Moscow.

But now the clips of the young women smiling on TikTok are cast with an unbearable poignancy.

Three of the housemates are dead, along with one of their boyfriends - Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were all stabbed to death as they slept on November 13.

Both the murder weapon and the motive remain a mystery, but the police do now have a suspect, setting out evidence in court documents they hope will lead to his conviction. We’d driven under steel skies through the stunning country of the Pacific Northwest to Moscow, to find out how this community is coping.

Students were beginning to return after the Christmas break, many for the first time since the murders, which happened just before Thanksgiving.

Talking to the young people as they arrived for lectures, it was clear many were still traumatised by the murders.

Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney. Credit: AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool

Before Bryan Kohberger’s arrest some were too afraid to walk around the campus after dark. Many are still uneasy that such barbarous killings could happen in such a peaceful town.

The students we talked to are trying to look forward now and concentrate on their studies after a term which many will want to forget. But the legacy of the killings will endure for many more months, as the prosecution moves forward.

The next court date is set for June 26, meaning Moscow will remain under an uncomfortable spotlight for much of the rest of this year. The town is tiny - it has a population of just 25,000, swollen considerably by 11,000 students during term time.

In such a small community, it is inevitable almost everyone knows someone who was friends with the victims. It’s not just friends who are reeling.

Ethan Chapin was a triplet - his brother Hunter and sister Maizie are at the University, and just returned this week.

Their parents Jim and Stacy Chapin posted an emotional statement together with a childhood picture of the three kids, saying: “We have spent no time being angry. That would be energy not well spent and still wouldn’t change the outcome.”

Details about precisely what happened became clearer after the police published an affidavit setting out evidence for ‘probable cause’ - the first step towards putting Kohberger on trial for multiple homicide. He was a post-graduate Criminology PhD student in the neighbouring town of Pullman, seven miles over the border into Washington State. The document details mobile phone data which shows how Kohberger had apparently driven past the house twelve times, late at night or early in the morning in the weeks before the attack. It also showed he turned off his phone for two hours around the time of the murder. The affidavit gives us a partial timeline for events on November 13. Kaylee and Madison were out in a bar that evening, arriving home around 2am.

Ethan and his girlfriend Xana spent the evening at a local fraternity house, before both heading back to the home she shared with the other girls. At 3.29 a white Hyundai Elantra was spotted on security cameras near the house. It was seen driving along King Road four times over the next half an hour - unusual at that time of night in an otherwise deserted no-through street.

At 4.20 it was filmed driving away at speed, and then picked up on other cameras, leading to a back-route towards Pullman. The court document also details that sounds of a disturbance were picked up on a nearby doorbell camera, including voices or a whimper followed by a loud thud at 4.17 am. The alarm wasn’t raised until 11.58 am - almost six hours after the attack. Two of the five girls had been left unharmed and called the police reporting someone was unconscious. When officers arrived they found a scene of considerable carnage.

Ethan, Xana, Kaylee and Madison had all been stabbed to death in their beds, apparently while they slept. The delay in calling the police has prompted some questions in the press, but Samuel Newton a law professor at the university, told me it’s perhaps explained by the paralysing fear the two survivors are likely to have felt. The student newspaper Argonaut, has covered very twist and turn of the case. For news editor Abigail Spencer and online editor Daniel Ramirez it’s been a sobering experience, trying to find words to sum up a story that has affected them as much as other students on campus.

Daniel Ramirez and Abigail Spencer tell ITV News about how the murders have affected the student population

Investigators haven’t just got circumstantial mobile phone data placing Kohberger near the scene before and after the murders.

The court documents say they also have a fragment of DNA found on a knife sheath, left near the bodies. It was a match for DNA they recovered from the rubbish bins at the Kohberger family home in Pennsylvania.

Kohberger had stayed in Pullman immediately after the murders, but then left with his father in his white Hyundai, choosing to drive two and a half thousand miles across America rather than fly.

The pair were stopped twice in Indiana by traffic police, who let them go, but the body-camera footage shows Kohberger’s pained expression as they are pulled over. The evidence against him is significant but not overwhelming. There appears to be no clear motive for the killings - it’s not even known in Kohberger had ever met any of the girls.

The police have yet to find the knife used to kill the victims. Kohberger is contesting the charges - more evidence might be presented at the preliminary hearing in the summer.

But there is no doubt this is looking like a case which will continue to obsess America - especially as Kohberger might face the death penalty.

