A mystery La Liga star has kept fans guessing after they donned a Mexican luchador wrestling mask to play in Gerard Piqué's Kings League.

The anonymous player, whose shirt bore the name 'Enigma' and the number 69, also wore gloves and a black compression top to disguise themselves even further.

Piqué set up the new seven-a-side format in Spain alongside former national teammate Iker Casillas and Manchester City record goal scorer Sergio Aguero.

It comes after the 35-year-old announced his retirement from Barcelona in November to promote his new venture.

Now, fans are trying to work out the identity of the mystery player, who is thought to have concealed their identity after not getting permission from their club to partake in the competition.

Piqué had teased the player's arrival on a Twitch stream stating: "Primera Division [La Liga] footballer under the age of 30 will play wearing a Mexican wrestling mask to hide his face and long sleeves to cover tattoos."

Celta Vigo midfielder Denis Su á rez and former Sevilla star Isco were put forward as suggestions for the mystery player by fans.

Others have speculated that it could have been Girona's on-loan Atletico Madrid forward Rodrigo Riquelme or former C á diz striker Nano Mesa.

A Twitter account with the name 'Soy Enigma69' (I am Enigma69) shared images of the masked star playing on the pitch.

The first tweet shared on the account on January 8 read "the show begins #kingsleague" along with an image of the back of the player's shirt.

Whoever 'Enigma' might be, it has kept football fans guessing since their secretive debut in the match between XBUYERS and Kunisports.

What is Gerard Piqué's Kings league?

The seven-a-side tournament features 12 teams, each of which are backed by a president from the world of football, streaming or social media.

Each squad has 12 players, the first 10 of which are selected via a drafting process which was streamed on Twitch. The final two players are ringers, in most cases ex-professionals. Or potentially in the case of 'Enigma 69', a current professional.

The 11th player has to be the same player for the whole season - but the 12th player can change from week to week.

