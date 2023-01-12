Play Brightcove video

Footage shows the fire at the port of La Bajadilla, Marbella

A huge fire ravaged 80 boats housed in a Marbella marina. The blaze sparked at around 7.30pm on Wednesday in the Spanish coastal resort.

Local police, emergency services and volunteers descended on the scene, in the port of La Bajadilla, Marbella City Hall confirmed. They were alerted by workers in the area.

A video shared by the government body on Twitter shows flames bursting through the roof of the boat house. A huge plume of black smoke can also be seen billowing across the dark sky.

The teams, including thirty fire fighters, managed to isolate the flames before they could spread and extinguished the blaze. Just a shell of the building remains, with the blackened walls caved in. Inside were 80 recreational boats including jet skis.

Marbella Fire Chief, Medardo Tudela, confirmed the fire originated in the southern area of ​​the warehouse. He said the flames have caused the structure of the building to collapse, with the multiple panels from the walls being destroyed.

He said: "We have carried out a forceful attack with all available vehicles."

One firefighter was injured as he put out the flames but was treated at the scene by health services.

The Mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz went to the scene.

She said: "Although the fire has been very virulent, especially the presence of materials such as plastic or fuel, thanks to the rapid action of the firefighters it has been possible to surround and isolate it in the installation itself

"Despite the proximity of the dry dock and the fishermen's boats, it has been possible to preserve the rest of the boats."