More storms and flooding this weekend before cold spell brings ice and snow

Flood warnings are in place for a large section of the country this weekend before a cold snap early next week will bring snowy and icy conditions.

Heavy rain in parts of Wales has left cars submerged in water and businesses and homes flooded, with some places seeing a month’s worth of rainfall in 24 hours.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for rain in most of Wales, and some of the North West, West Midlands and south coast from 9pm tonight until midday Saturday.

An additional warning for wind and rain is in place for Northern Ireland from 2pm tomorrow until 3am Sunday, with forecasters warning of short term power cuts and delays to public transport.

As rain and strong winds sweep the UK tonight through to Saturday morning, there is a potential for 60-70mm of rain over the high ground of South Wales, the Met Office says.

Meanwhile, gusts in Northern Ireland could reach up to 65mph from Saturday to Sunday, with rainfall totalling 40-50mm over higher ground.

Met Office chief meteorologist, Andy Page, said: “After what has already been a wet start to January, further wet and windy conditions will move across the UK this weekend.

“With the ground already saturated in parts of the UK this additional rainfall could bring disruption, particularly in the west.”

Conditions will start to get chillier from Saturday afternoon as a stream of cool air blows in from the North Sea, engulfing most of the country by Sunday.

Footage showing the force of the weather in Peterston-super-Ely and on the River Taff in Cardiff.

Some showers further South and West could also turn to sleet and snow, the Met Office says, mainly over high ground such as the Brecon Beacons, Exmoor and Dartmoor.

Overnight frost will become more widespread by Monday night, with overnight temperatures below 0°C across much of the UK.

Temperatures could drop as low as -10°C in sheltered glens, or across high ground areas of Scotland where there is lying snow.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Helen Caughey, said: “After a spell of wet and mild weather to start 2023, a brief cold spell will change the feel of our weather across the UK for a few days next week.

“As a northerly flow establishes, we’ll see temperatures decline with overnight frosts returning and the chance of wintry showers in the north.

“It will certainly feel cold in all regions too, with the northerly winds creating a notable windchill.”

Some showers further South and West could also turn to sleet and snow. Credit: PA

The cold snap is expected to peter out by the end of next week as milder air flowing from the Atlantic brings more wet and windy conditions.

The Environment Agency has urged people to check their area’s flood risk, to stay away from swollen rivers and to not risk driving through floodwater.

Andy Wall, from Natural Resources Wales, said: "We've had a period of significant rainfall over the last 24 hours, which follows on from a prolonged period of very unsettled weather across most of Wales over the last month.

"There's been widespread travel disruption with flooding of low-lying land and roads.

"Given the rainfall being forecast by the Met Office into the weekend, we would expect to see rivers full again, and are quite likely to see flooding onto floodplains, farmland, minor roads, and we could see some property flooding, particularly in isolated communities in low-lying areas."

