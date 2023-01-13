Why are friendship dating apps being used to help combat loneliness?

Play Brightcove video

The most searched 'How to' term on Google for 2022 was 'How to make friends as an adult'.

That's according to BBH Global, with Gen Z - which is generally thought to include those born between 1997 and 2012 - believed to be the loneliest generation.

It comes as almost 40% of Gen Z say they’ve used apps like Tinder Social and Bumble BFF to find friends.

Factors including working in the office less, moving to new cities to enter the working world and social media pressures could all be contributing to the overwhelming feelings of loneliness.

Apps like Tinder and Bumble recently introduced the option to form groups of friends

Apps like Tinder Social and Bumble's BFF option have turned the notion of dating through apps into a new way of making friends.

According to figures from dating app Bumble, more than 10 billion messages were exchanged on the app in 2022.

Bumble haven't released official figures of how many regular users they have, but reports suggest it could be roughly 45 million.

Bumble told ITV News 15% of regular users used the BFF option - that's roughly 6.7 million.

The rise of 'friendship dating apps' has created an emerging market for similar apps.

Pally, which has an in-house team of psychologists, promises to match users through shared views and interests.

Harry Hubble founded the app after moving to cities around the world for work, and finding it tough to meet like-minded people and sustain relationships.

Speaking to ITV News, he explained friendship dating apps that currently existed had their flaws.

"I didn't really like the fact that you were swiping on photos to try and make a new friend, that didn't quite feel very authentic.

I felt like people were judging the wrong kinds of things. I just kind of kept thinking to myself, Is this really the best we can do?"

Pally uses identity questions to match users

Harry's app uses a psychologist that will help the app’s algorithm to match people – and then suggest events they can attend together.

"We'll ask some basic information to start with. Where do you live. How old are you?

"Then we'll go into some identity questions, then a personality test.

"We also ask you about your values. So what do you care about in the world? Are you an environmentalist? All of these kinds of questions are clearly very important."

Although the pandemic may have accelerated our need to find friends, Google searches of 'How to make friends' have soared - it became the most popular search term for 2022.

So could reaching for your smartphone and opening a dating app, become the norm for finding friends?