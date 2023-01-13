William and Kate make their first appearance since Harry's Spare was published

This is the Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

This week, on their way back from Merseyside, Chris and Lizzie reflect on the Prince and Princess of Wales' first official outing since the publication of Prince Harry's Spare.

How will the Prince and Princess of Wales move on from the publication of the book? And can we expect more to come from Prince Harry?

