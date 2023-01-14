Black Lives Matter supporters protested the officers' actions in Keenan Anderson's death outside the LAPD headquarters on Wednesday as Moore held his news conference inside.

Anderson's cousin Patrisse Cullors said in an Instagram post on Sunday that Anderson was an English teacher who worked with high schoolers.

“Keenan deserves to be alive right now, his child deserves to be raised by his father,” Cullors wrote. “Keenan we will fight for you and for all of our loved ones impacted by state violence.”

Anderson was the suspect in a hit-and-run traffic collision in Venice, Moore said, and initially complied with officers' orders as they investigated whether he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He later fled and officers chased him into the middle of the street.

They used physical force and a stun gun during a confrontation lasting several minutes, during which Anderson screamed for help and struggled.

“They're trying to kill me,” he yelled.

Police body camera footage showed that at one point an officer's elbow was pushed into Anderson's neck. The same officer's forearm also pressed against his chest and another officer said, “watch your elbow, partner.”

“They're trying to George Floyd me,” Anderson said as an officer threatened to use a stun gun, which was repeatedly deployed seconds later as Anderson was face down on the pavement and begged for help, saying, “I'm not resisting.”

After he was subdued, Anderson was transported to a hospital, where he died more than four hours later.

"It's unclear what role” the officers played in Anderson's death, Moore said. The officers were not named in the department's news release.

An LAPD toxicology test found cocaine and cannabis in Anderson's body, although those results are separate from the coroner's independent report, the chief said.

