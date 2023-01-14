First duo uncovered on ITVs The Masked Singer

Martin Kemp and his wife Shirlie Holliman have been unmasked as The Masked Singer’s first duo.

The Spandau Ballet bassist, 61, and his wife, 60, both found themselves in the bottom two as Cat and Mouse as they faced off against the masked character Knitting in the sing-off on the ITV show.

Asked if their son, Capital Breakfast DJ Roman Kemp, knows that they have taken part, Holliman said: “No, this is going to embarrass him."

The celebrity couple also have a daughter, musician Harleymoon Kemp.

Following the reveal, their son wrote on Twitter: “I just shouted the phrase ‘take it off’ to my parents I cant undo that #MaskedSingerUK.”

Martin Kemp, who is also known for his work as an actor in EastEnders, said: “We loved it so much. You literally become possessed when you put the mask on.”

Holliman, who performed with Wham! and as part of the duo Pepsi & Shirlie with Helen DeMacque, said: “It is just so off the wall. It’s so much harder to sing in the mask than you imagine it will be."

"And to think," she later tweeted, "our kids thought we were on a romantic getaway."

The judges guessed that Cat and Mouse could be Danny Dyer and his daughter Dani Dyer, Sarah Michelle Gellar and her Buffy The Vampire Slayer co-star Anthony Head, Britain’s Got Talent’s David Walliams and Amanda Holden, or EastEnders’ Adam Woodyatt and Maisie Smith.

Other characters Jellyfish, Otter, Knitting and Phoenix have made it through The Masked Singer’s Time Machine special with songs from the eras. Next Saturday, Fawn, Jacket Potato, Pigeon, Rhino and Rubbish will be taking to the stage once again.

