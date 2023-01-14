Skies in northern Scotland were illuminated last night by the aurora borealis, with the night sky streaked with green, yellow, and red.

Whilst commonly associated with countries closer to the Arctic circle, such as those in Scandinavia, they can occasionally be seen in Scotland.

On Friday night, many people took to social media to share their pictures of the lights.

Gordonstoun, the school attended by the King and his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, was one user to share a picture, taken from its front door.

Another photo shared showed the sky streaked with green. The Northern Lights puzzled people for centuries - but scientists say it occurs when particles from space enter the Earth's atmosphere at speed. These electrically charged particles are attracted to the magnetic North and South Pole.

One Twitter user even captured an image showing a comet streak through the lights, as they stunned viewers in northern Scotland.

