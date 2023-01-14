Nicolas Cage says ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley ‘lit up every room’

Nicolas Cage said his ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley “lit up every room” and had “the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met”.

The Hollywood actor said he was “heartbroken” by news of the US singer’s death, but found solace in the belief that she had been reunited with her son, Benjamin Keough.

The pair were married briefly in August 2002, though Cage filed for divorce shortly after in November, which was finalised in 2004.

Presley’s death at the age of 54 was announced by her family on Thursday.

It came shortly after the singer, the only child of Elvis, was “rushed” to hospital earlier the same day.

In a statement shared with the PA news agency, Cage said: “This is devastating news.

“Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.”

Presley’s son died by suicide in 2020, and last year she penned an essay, published by US publication People, about “the horrific reality” of her grief following his death.

The pair were married briefly in August 2002, though Cage filed for divorce shortly after in November, which was finalised in 2004 Credit: PA

“I’ve dealt with death, grief and loss since the age of nine years old. I’ve had more than anyone’s fair share of it in my lifetime and somehow, I’ve made it this far,” she wrote in August.

Presley was married a total of four times, first to musician Danny Keough, then to Michael Jackson, Cage, and later to music producer Michael Lockwood.

Her marriage to Jackson, between 1994 to 1996, was arguably her most famous as it brought together the so-called King of Pop with the daughter of The King.

La Toya Jackson, the sister of the Thriller singer, said Presley would “forever be in our hearts”.

Alongside a video montage of photos of her late brother and Presley set to Michael’s hit You Are Not Alone, La Toya wrote: “We miss you Lisa!

“You will forever be in our hearts, I will never forget how much you shared the love you had for my brother with me, I thank you for being so honest #RIP.”

Elsewhere, Baz Luhrmann, director of the recent Elvis Presley biopic, said he would miss Presley’s “warmth, smile and love”.

Her death came two days after she attended the Golden Globe awards, where actor Austin Butler won best actor for his portrayal of her father in Luhrmann’s film.

Speaking at a pre-ceremony event at the Golden Globes, Presley said she had been “overwhelmed” by the film and the effect that it had.

“I’m very proud and I know that my father would be very proud…I’m overwhelmed with gratitude,” she said.

On Instagram, Luhrmann captioned a photograph of Butler and Presley laughing: “Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie’s kind embrace.

“Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world. I know her fans everywhere join me in sharing prayers of love and support with her mother, Priscilla, and her wonderful daughters Riley, Finley and Harper.

“Lisa Marie, we will miss your warmth, your smile, your love.”

Donatella Versace, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were among the stars from the entertainment world who hailed Presley for her “beauty and kindness”.

The Duchess of York described Presley as a “devoted friend” and said the singer would be “in my heart”.

Sharing a photo of them hugging each other, Sarah Ferguson wrote: “I say hello to you every day and I love you my sissy and I will continue to say hello to you every day.

“You were my sissy, an amazing mother to Ben, Riley, Harper and Finley and a superbly loving daughter to Priscilla.

She added: “You have been my devoted friend for many years and I am here for your family to support and love them. I am deeply saddened my sissy, you are in my heart.”

Designer Versace said: “I will never forget the times we spent together.

“Your beauty and your kindness shone so bright. Rest in peace Lisa Marie. We will never forget you.”

Hanks, who starred in the recent Elvis biopic, and his wife Wilson recalled spending time with Presley and her family during the film’s promotional tour last year, and said she had been “so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie”.

Following in the footsteps of her father, Presley pursued a career in the music industry, releasing three albums – To Whom It May Concern in 2003, Now What in 2005, and Storm and Grace in 2012.

In 2018, she featured on a new record, titled Where No One Stands Alone, which was released to celebrate her father’s love of gospel music, and featured 14 original performances recorded by him.

The title track was a reimagined duet, in which Lisa Marie sang with her father who died at the age of 42 in 1977.

Days before her death, she visited Graceland to celebrate his birthday on January 8.

Presley released three albums during her career in the music industry Credit: Barry Brecheisen/AP

Upon her father’s death, when she was only nine years old, she became the joint heir to his estate, with her grandfather, Vernon Presley, and her great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Hood Presley.

In 1993, when she turned 25 she took full control of the estate and formed The Elvis Presley Trust, to continue its successful management.

A statement shared with the PA news agency by Presley’s family announcing her death said: “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie.

“They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”