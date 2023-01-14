Celebrity chef Brian Turner has revealed a stroke has left him talking with a stammer.

The 76-year-old TV personality, best known for being a chef on the BBC progamme, Ready Steady Cook, revealed his condition as he thanked the staff at a hospital in London for taking care of him.

He told the James Martin’s Saturday Morning on ITV that he "had a stroke in June last year and the people at the London hospital were fantastic and helpful.

"So excuse me if I just make a stammer, occasionally.”

Martin replied: “It’s okay, I love you fella. So a round of applause for all the people who’ve been looking after you.

“It’s a pleasure to have you back, you’re more than welcome anytime." They then cooked a meal which had a neck of lamb and scones which Martin said was like a “cobbler”.

Whilst on the ITV show, Turner said he began as a TV chef after him and restaurateur Antony Worrall Thompson made an eight-minute film in a ship on the “high seas” about cooking.

He added that he was then invited on This Morning which, at the time, was presented by Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, and this led him to audition for Ready Steady Cook. “The people of This Morning said, and Richard and Judy said, ‘we must have these guys on the show’," he said.

Brian Turner pictured in 1999. Credit: PA

Martin ended the segment on his cookery show by hugging Turner and saying: “Brian Turner, I love you.”

He was a regular on Ready Steady Cook, whose format saw a chef challenged to produce the best possible dish from a bag of ingredients chosen by a member of the public. The show ran from 1994 until 2010 and was later revamped in 2020.