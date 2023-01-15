At least 32 killed in Nepal plane crash, officials say

At least 32 people were killed on Sunday when a 72-seat passenger aircraft crashed in Pokhara, a resort town in central Nepal, an official said.

The plane was carrying 68 passengers and four crew members, the Kathmandu Post reported, quoting a spokesperson for Yeti Airlines.

The resort town of Pokhara is 125 miles west of the capital, Kathmandu.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal said the plane was flying from the capital, Kathmandu, to Pokhara in central Nepal, and urged security personnel and the general public to help with the rescue efforts.

Images and videos shared on Twitter showed plumes of smoke billowing from the crash site as rescue workers and crowds of people gathered around the wreckage of the aircraft.

Plane crashes in Nepal are not uncommon - last year, 22 people died when a plane crashed on a mountainside in Nepal.

In 2018, a US-Bangla passenger plane from Bangladesh crashed on landing in Kathmandu, killing 49 of the 71 people aboard.

More to follow...