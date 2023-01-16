Black box found as Nepal mourns plane crash that killed at least 68

Nepal began a national day of mourning on Monday, a day after a plane crashed while attempting to land at a newly opened airport, killing at least 68 of the 72 people aboard.

Rescue workers rappelled down a 300-metre gorge to continue the search, with two more bodies found on Monday morning.

The army, police and rescue workers have found the flight data recorder and are now hoping to use it to discover the cause of the country's deadliest airplane crash in three decades.

A witness who recorded footage of the plane’s descent from his balcony said he saw the plane flying low before it suddenly veered to its left.

“I saw that and I was shocked… I thought that today everything will be finished here after it crashes, I will also be dead,” said Diwas Bohora.

After it crashed, red flames erupted and the ground shook violently, like an earthquake, Mr Bohora said. “I was scared. Seeing that scene, I was scared.”

Locals watch the wreckage of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal. Credit: AP

Another witness said he saw the aircraft spinning violently in the air after it began descending to land, watching from the terrace of his house.

Finally, Gaurav Gurung said, the plane fell nose-first towards its left and crashed into the gorge.

Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority said the aircraft last made contact with the airport from near Seti Gorge at 10.50am before crashing.

The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft, operated by Nepal’s Yeti Airlines, was competing the 27-minute flight from the capital, Kathmandu, to Pokhara, 200 kilometres west.

It was carrying 68 passengers, including 15 foreign nationals, as well as four crew members, Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement.

Video shows smoke rising from site of plane crash

Play Brightcove video

The foreigners included five Indians, four Russians, two South Koreans, and one each from Ireland, Australia, Argentina and France.

The bodies are being kept in the Pokhara Academy of Health and Science, Western Hospital.

Gyan Khakda, a police spokesperson in the district, said 31 bodies have been identified and will be handed over to family after officials finish post mortem reports.

The bodies of foreigners and those that are unrecognisable will be sent to Kathmandu for further investigation.

At Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, family members appeared distraught as they waited for information.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal rushed to the airport after the crash and set up a panel to investigate the accident.

“The incident was tragic. The full force of the Nepali army, police has been deployed for rescue,” he said.

