Boris Johnson set to write memoir 'like no other'

Boris Johnson is set to write a book detailing his time as prime minister, after HarperCollins said it had acquired his memoir.

No date has yet been set for the release of the memoir, with the announcement coming just several months after Mr Johnson was forced from office and amid ongoing speculation that he might harbour ambitions to return to frontline politics.

Arabella Pike, publishing director at HarperCollins’ William Collins, called it a prime ministerial memoir “like no other”.

She said: “I look forward to working with Boris Johnson as he writes his account of his time in office during some of the most momentous events the United Kingdom has seen in recent times.”

Boris Johnson stood down as Conservative Party leader last July. Credit: PA

Previous prime ministers have being paid huge advances for their book deals.

Sir Tony Blair was reported to have been paid “up to £5 million” in 2007 for his political memoir A Journey, while David Cameron was reported to have earned £1.5 million for his memoir, For The Record.

The new memoir will be the latest book penned by former journalist Mr Johnson, who has authored several books throughout his career.

In 2014, he published The Churchill Factor, a biography of his hero and wartime leader Sir Winston Churchill.

As a backbench Conservative MP Mr Johnson has also earned a considerable amount of money touring the speaking circuit, declaring more than £1 million in speaking fees since leaving office in September.

Mr Johnson’s time in office was punctuated by a series of scandals and the Covid-19 pandemic, with any memoir also likely to detail his efforts as prime minister to “Get Brexit Done”.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock published his own version of the government’s handling of the pandemic late last year, releasing his Pandemic Diaries.

