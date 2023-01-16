Three of England's high profile rugby players have been dropped as the team for the Six Nations 2023 tournament is announced.

New head coach Steve Borthwick has cut Billy Vunipola, Jonny May and Jack Nowell from the squad.

Borthwick replaces predecessor Eddie Jones, who was sacked last month and has now been appointed Australia's new head coach.

Number eight Vunipola and wings May and Nowell were all involved in the 27-13 defeat by South Africa that brought England's autumn and Jones' era as coach to an end.

England's Billy Vunipola (centre) during the International Friendly at The Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Credit: PA

The trio will not join the 36-man squad that will begin preparations for the Six Nations opener against Scotland on February 4 next week.

Dan Cole and Elliot Daly have been recalled. Cole was dropped by England after the 2019 World Cup final while Daly has been frozen out since last year’s Championship despite his superb form for Saracens.

Northampton’s rookie fly-half Fin Smith has made the team for the first time, providing cover for Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith, while Ollie Hassell-Collins, George McGuigan, Cadan Murley and Jack Walker are the other uncapped players.

Borthwick said: “This is an exciting squad with a blend of Six Nations experience and young talent and includes players who are in excellent form in the Premiership.

“We are all looking forward to the challenges of the Six Nations and we will approach this great tournament with a spirit of courage and total commitment.

“I know the players can’t wait to get back to Twickenham and give our fans a performance they can be proud of. The hard work for the Scotland game starts now.”

England 36-man squad for the Six Nations:

Forwards:

O Chessum (Leicester Tigers)

D Cole (Leicester Tigers)

B Curry (Sale Sharks)

A Dombrandt (Harlequins)

B Earl (Saracens)

E Genge (Bristol Bears)

J George (Saracens)

J Heyes (Leicester Tigers)

J Hill (Sale Sharks)

N Isiekwe (Saracens)

M Itoje (Saracens)

C Lawes (Northampton Saints)

L Ludlam (Northampton Saints)

G McGuigan (Gloucester Rugby)

B Rodd (Sale Sharks)

S Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs)

K Sinckler (Bristol Bears)

M Vunipola (Saracens)

J Walker (Harlequins)

J Willis (Toulouse)

Backs

E Daly (Saracens)

O Farrell (Saracens)

T Freeman (Northampton Saints)

O Hassell-Collins (London Irish),

D Kelly (Leicester Tigers),

M Malins (Saracens)

J Marchant (Harlequins)

A Mitchell (Northampton Saints)

C Murley (Harlequins)

H Slade (Exeter Chiefs)

F Smith (Northampton Saints)

M Smith (Harlequins)

F Steward (Leicester Tigers)

M Tuilagi (Sale Sharks)

J van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers)

B Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

