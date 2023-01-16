Police in Italy have arrested the country's most wanted fugitive, convicted mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro.

Mr Denaro was arrested on Monday at a private clinic in Palermo, Sicily, after 30 years on the run, Italy's paramilitary police said.

The 60-year-old was captured at the clinic where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed medical condition, according to Carabinieri General Pasquale Angelosanto - who heads the police force’s special operations squad.

He was immediately taken to a secret location by police after his arrest, Italian state television reported.

His arrest comes 30 years and a day after the capture of convicted "boss of bosses" Salvatore "Toto" Riina.

Mr Denaro, who had a power base in the port city of Trapani, in western Sicily, was considered the region's Cosa Nostra top boss even while a fugitive.

He was the last of three longtime fugitive top-level mafia bosses who had for decades eluded capture.

Mr Denaro has previously been tried in absentia and convicted of dozens of murders. He is now expected to face multiple life sentences.

Among the crimes he is set to be imprisoned for are two bombings in Sicily during 1992, which murdered anti-mafia prosecutors, Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino.

He has also been convicted of the murder of a mafia turncoat's young son, who was strangled to death.

