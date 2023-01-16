Play Brightcove video

Vitali Klitschko told ITV News that the 'main wish' of every Ukrainian is for peace to be returned to Ukraine

The mayor of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, has said he hopes that the Russian invasion will be over by the time the next annual meeting of the World Economic Forum takes place.

On Monday, the 53rd edition of the global conference gets underway in the Swiss town of Davos, with 52 heads of state and government and nearly 600 CEOs expected to attend.

Delegations at the event will discuss how to tackle a number of issues facing the world at the start of 2023, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kyiv Mayor, Vitali Klitschko, has confirmed his attendance in the Swiss Alps, telling ITV News the importance of Ukraine having a physical presence at the forum.

He said: "[It] is the world’s economic forum. [It] is all the main decision makers in the world coming to one place and is very important personal contact… the personal discussion to describe the situation [about] what happens in Ukraine.

"To talk personally to everyone and it’s very important."

Mr Klitschko said he had three main messages to deliver to heads of states: "stay with Ukraine", "support Ukraine" and "bring back peace to the world".

Asked if he thought there would be peace in Ukraine when the 54th meeting of World Economic Forum begins in 2024, Mr Klitschko said it is the "main wish" of every Ukrainian.

'We need humanitarian help for the people because is genocide to destroy critical infrastructure in our home country'

"My hope is the next year meeting in Davos [there] will be peaceful atmosphere in our homeland… it will be back [to] peace in Europe," he added.

But for the time being the Kyiv mayor said Ukraine still needs help from the world, urging countries to continue providing it with both humanitarian and military aid.

He said: "We need support. We need humanitarian help for the people because is genocide to destroy critical infrastructure in our home country, to let people freeze is genocide.

"We need financial support. We need defensive weapons because we defend our homeland and defend [the] whole world."

