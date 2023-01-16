UK national among 68 victims of Nepal plane crash

A UK national was amongst the 68 people to die in a plane crash in Nepal on Sunday.

He has been named as Ruan Calum Crighton.

His was among the names of passengers published by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, where his nationality was listed as Irish. It is understood he was travelling on a UK passport.

A spokesman for Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed the man was a UK national and said the British foreign office was now handling consular support.

They added: "Our deepest sympathies go to all those who have been affected by this tragic plane crash."

Finding all of the passengers is proving difficult due to where the plane crashed. Credit: AP

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Nepal and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Seventy-two people were on board the Yeti Airlines flight from the capital Kathmandu to Pokhara, with the death toll rising to 68 on Sunday.

Fifteen foreign nationals were among those on board, according to Nepal’s aviation authority.

It was not clear what caused the crash, Nepal’s worst air accident in three decades.

The flight data recorder and a cockpit voice recorder have been retrieved from the site.

A national day of mourning has been declared in the country.

Hundreds of people have been involved in clearing the site. Credit: AP

Rescue workers rappelled down a 300-metre gorge to continue the search for passengers, with two more bodies found on Monday morning.A witness who recorded footage of the plane’s descent from his balcony said he saw the plane flying low before it suddenly veered to its left.

“I saw that and I was shocked… I thought that today everything will be finished here after it crashes, I will also be dead,” said Diwas Bohora.

After it crashed, red flames erupted and the ground shook violently, like an earthquake, Mr Bohora said. “I was scared. Seeing that scene, I was scared.”

Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority said the aircraft last made contact with the airport from near Seti Gorge at 10.50am before crashing.

The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft, operated by Nepal’s Yeti Airlines, was competing the 27-minute flight from the capital, Kathmandu, to Pokhara, 200 kilometres west.

