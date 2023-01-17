The wave of industrial unrest that emerged at the end of 2022 looks set to intensify as 2023 sets in, with February gearing up to see the largest strikes in years.

A national day of action has been declared by many unions for February 1, with train drivers, teachers and civil servants all walking out of their roles.

The rest of the month doesn't look much better with numerous strikes taking place each week in February.

So far the government has been reluctant to budge when it comes to pay, and unions look set to continue striking in March.

Here are the upcoming strike dates for February:

Wednesday February 1

Around 100,000 civil servants will stage a 24-hour strike by the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union. It includes public servants in areas including government ministries, driving test centres, museums, ports and airports.

All eligible members of the National Education Union (NEU) in England and Wales will strike

Train drivers at Aslef and Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) workers at 14 train operators will walk out of their jobs, halting trains across more than a dozen lines.

More than 70,000 staff at 150 universities will strike as part of action by the University and College Union (UCU).

Friday February 3

Second day of strikes by train drivers who are part of Aslef and RMT.

Monday February 6

RCN nurses will strike for 12 hours on February 6

Tuesday February 7

RCN nurses will strike for 12 hours on February 7

Thursday February 9

Industrial action called by the CSP Council means NHS physiotherapy staff will go on strike.

Tuesday February 14

All eligible members of the National Education Union (NEU) in Wales will strike

Thursday February 16

Health and social care workers from Unite will begin the first of two planned 48-hour strikes across Northern Ireland.

Thursday February 23

Second 48-hour strike by health and social care workers from the Unite union begins in Northern Ireland.

Tuesday February 28

All eligible members of the NEU in the Northern, North West, Yorkshire and The Humber regions in England will strike

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...