Gary Lineker left red-faced after Match of the Day 'sabotage'

Gary Lineker struggled to keep a straight face while pornographic noises interrupted coverage of the FA Cup clash between Wolves and Liverpool.The sounds are audible in footage circulating social media which shows Lineker, alongside pundits Danny Murphy and Paul Ince, speaking to the camera in the build-up to the replay of the game.

The presenters initially tried to carry on as normal as the recording blared in the studio, but Lineker eventually acknowledged the awkward disruption.

“I don’t know who’s making that noise,” he laughed, before introducing Alan Shearer, who was in the commentary box at the stadium.

Once the match had begun, Lineker revealed the cause, tweeting a picture of a mobile phone and three laughing emojis alongside the words: “Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing.”

Liverpool scored the only goal of the first half, and during the half-time analysis, Lineker said to Ince and Murphy: “Harvey Elliott’s goal was a screamer… which was not the only one we’ve had tonight.”

The stunt did not go unnoticed by viewers as the incident was clipped and widely shared on social media and became the most trending topic on UK Twitter.

Other sports organisations joined in on the fun, with Paddy Power tweeting "turn on BBC One right now" as the noises were playing.

A BBC spokeperson later said on Twitter: “We apologise to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening. We are investigating how this happened.”

