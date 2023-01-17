Kevin Spacey gets lifetime achievement award in Italy

Actor Kevin Spacey received a lifetime achievement award, in Italy on Monday night.

In his acceptance speech thanked the National Cinema Museum in Turin, for having 'le palle' or 'the balls' to invite him.

Spacey held back tears as he accepted the award in front of a sold-out, cheering crowd in his first public speech following #MeToo allegations.

He discussed his key roles during a master class and then introduced the 1999 film 'American Beauty', for which he won his second Oscar.

He said: “I am truly blessed and grateful and humbled. And my heart is very full tonight toward the National Museum of Cinema for having had the “le palle” to invite me tonight."

“By presenting this award, they are making a strong defence of artistic achievement and for that they should be applauded."

Kevin Spacey choked up as he thanked his manager Evan Lowenstein for his support Credit: AP

He choked up as he thanked his manager Evan Lowenstein for his support, calling him “the brother I never had.”

Spacey said he was also “enormously grateful” to Italian director Frank Nero, who hired him for a role in “The Man Who Drew God,” which was filmed in Turin.

Spacey will be making another appearance at the film's preview later this week in Rome.

Previous winners of the Stella della Mole Award include actors Isabella Rossellini and Monica Bellucci, and director Dario Argento.

After multiple allegations of sexual assault surfaced, Kevin Spacey lost his starring role on the Netflix series “House of Cards” and saw other opportunities dry up.

He did not directly address the allegations while accepting the award or during the hourlong class.

But while noting the loyalty of many fans, he said “the bond I share with them will not be easily broken by unrestrained, ever-shifting mobocratic ties.”

Actor Kevin Spacey has denied the allegations of sexual assault. Credit: AP

After the master class, fans lined up to take selfies and get DVDs signed.

Spacey appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Friday, having previously denied five allegations relating to three other men who are now in their 30s and 40s.

Among the accusations against the Hollywood star, 63, are sexual touching, touching over clothing, and forcing the complainant’s hand against his privates over clothing.

Spacey has been granted unconditional bail and will face a four-week trial on all charges on June 6.

A pre-trial review is due to take place on April 5.

In October last year, the actor, who was artistic director at The Old Vic between 2004 and 2015, won a civil lawsuit in the US where he was accused of an “unwanted sexual advance” at a party in 1986.

In that lawsuit, he “categorically denied” the accusations and said he “did not harbour any sexual interest or desire” at the time or since the alleged incident.

