People will pay their respects to Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday at her father’s Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, her family have announced.

The public memorial will take place on January 22 at 9am on the front lawn of Elvis' famous estate.

Ms Presley's family thanked fans for the “outpouring of love” following her death, in a statement posted on the Graceland website.

She died on Thursday at the age of 54, hours after being “rushed” to hospital.

It was previously announced that she would be buried at Graceland next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020.

Elvis and other members of the Presley family are also buried at the 120 acres home, which is dedicated to his life and career.

The online statement said: “Riley, Harper, Finley, and Priscilla Presley are grateful for the support, well-wishes, and outpouring of love honouring their beloved Lisa Marie.”

Members of the public are invited to attend the memorial, but are being encouraged to donate to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation instead of bringing flowers.

The foundation supports various charitable organisations, especially focusing on arts, education, and children’s programmes in the Memphis and Whitehaven area.

Days before her death, Presley visited Graceland to celebrate her father’s birthday on January 8.

She was just nine-years-old when the rock legend died. She then became the joint heir to his estate, with her grandfather, Vernon Presley, and her great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Hood Presley.

In 1993, when she turned 25, she took full control of the estate and formed The Elvis Presley Trust, to continue its preservation and management.

In August, Presley wrote an essay, published by US publication People, about “the horrific reality” of her grief following her son’s death by suicide.

“I’ve dealt with death, grief and loss since the age of nine years old. I’ve had more than anyone’s fair share of it in my lifetime and somehow, I’ve made it this far,” she wrote in August.

