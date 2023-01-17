Madonna to embark on global tour celebrating four decades of hits

Madonna has announced a global tour celebrating her greatest hits from the past four decades.

The Queen of Pop will visit 35 cities during Madonna: The Celebration Tour, which kicks off in Vancouver in Canada on July 15 and will be followed by stops across North America.

The 64-year-old will then cross over to Europe, where she will perform in 11 cities throughout the autumn.

Madonna aka the Queen of Pop. Credit: PA

The tour will include a performance at The O2 in London on October 14 and will finish at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on December 1.

The tour also features special guest Bob the Drag Queen, real name Caldwell Tidicue, across all dates.

Madonna said: “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for.”

It follows the superstar’s Madame X tour, which ended in 2020, with the album of the same name reaching number two in the UK charts.

A black and white video announcing the new shows features DJ Diplo, actor Jack Black and rapper Lil Wayne, and culminates with comedian Amy Schumer daring the global superstar to go on tour.

In 2022, the singer marked the 40th anniversary of her recording debut.

During the year she revisited a number of tracks which made her an international star, including a new take on her 1998 classic Frozen which she recorded with Canadian musician Sickick, and a remix of her dance hit Hung Up which she created with Dominican rapper Tokischa.

Madonna on stage at her debut concert in London. Credit: PA

She also released two collections to celebrate topping Billboard’s dance club songs chart for the 50th time, the first recording artist to have 50 number one hits in any single Billboard chart.

The compilation album Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones featured 50 of Madonna’s favourite remixes of those chart-topping dance hits, while an abridged version, simply titled Finally Enough Love, had 16 tracks.

The Grammy, Brit and Ivor Novello-winning singer has reportedly sold more than 300 million records worldwide. She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.

Tickets for Madonna: The Celebration Tour go on sale on January 20.

