The rising star award often kickstarts a Hollywood career, ITV News entertainment correspondent Rishi Davda reports

The Bafta rising star award isn't just a prize, its a chance to supercharge an acting career.

In its 18th year, several well-known actors including Tom Holland, James McAvoy, John Boyega, Tom Hardy and Lashana Lynch, all won the award early in their careers.

The award is the only Bafta that is voted for entirely by the public.

Naomi Ackie, who played Whitney Houston in the biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody, last year, leads the nominations.

"No matter how big the film gets, or how many people see your stuff, you're still just a person sharing a thing and just being like, 'I hope you like it'," she told ITV News.

"So it's really, really nice and I just feel joyful in this moment."

The Woman King's Sheila Atim and and Daryl McCormack, who starred alongside Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, have also been nominated.

McCormack said: "I think I always look to the people who came through this category and they've all gone on to have done amazingly and I always look up to them as actors, even in their budding, formative years."

Emma Mackey and Aimee Lou Wood who have both appeared in Netflix's Sex Education round out the nominations.

The Baftas will take place next month on February 19.

