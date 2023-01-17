US man arrested live on TV show after video footage showed child waving gun

Play Brightcove video

Security camera footage shows the boy waving and pointing the gun outside the apartment he lives in

A man has been arrested in the US after a young boy was was allegedly seen holding a handgun outside their apartment and pulling the trigger.

Indianapolis TV station WXIN, citing a police report by the Beech Grove Police Department, said a 45-year-old man was detained on Saturday for neglect of a child.

Live footage of the arrest was filmed by and broadcast on the reality TV show "On Patrol: Live", which follows police officers on duty.

It was not immediately clear what led police to the apartment, but a video of a young boy playing with the gun was recorded by a security camera.

The gun was later seized by police in their investigation, the station reported.

Police also took into their possession a semiautomatic Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol.

In the video, the boy, who was not named, can be seen waving the gun and pulling its trigger.

He did not appear to be harmed. Upon inspection it was found that there were no rounds in the gun's chamber, but there were 15 rounds in the magazine.

