More than 10,000 Ambulance workers will stage fresh strikes in February and March, the GMB union has announced.

Paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other staff are all set to walk out amid anger directed at the government about low pay.

The dates include February 6, February 20, March 6 and March 20.

Which trusts will be affected?

South West Ambulance Service

South East Coast Ambulance Service

North West Ambulance Service

South Central Ambulance Service

North East Ambulance Service

East Midlands Ambulance Service

Welsh Ambulance Service

Yorkshire Ambulance Service

In addition, workers at West Midlands ambulance service will strike on January 23, with GMB members at North West Ambulance Service will strike on January 24.

Rachel Harrison, GMB National Secretary, said ambulance workers have been "left with no choice but industrial action".

“GMB’s ambulance workers are angry. In their own words ‘they are done’," she said.

"Ministers have made things worse by demonising the ambulance workers who provided life and limb cover on strike days - playing political games with their scaremongering.

"The only way to solve this dispute is a proper pay offer. But it seems the cold, dead hands of the Number 10 and 11 Downing Street are stopping this from happening.

"GMB ambulance workers are determined, they’re not going to back down."

Ms Harrison added: "It’s up for this Government to get serious on pay. We are waiting.”

More to follow...