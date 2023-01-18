The head of a food watchdog has appeared to suggest people should not bring cake into the office for the sake of their colleagues’ health as she seemed to liken sharing treats to passive smoking.

Professor Susan Jebb, chairwoman of the Food Standards Agency, also lamented that the advertising of junk food is “undermining people’s free will”. She said while it is a choice to eat sweet treats - as it was a choice to enter "smoky pubs" - people can help each other by providing a “supportive environment”.

She told The Times: “We all like to think we’re rational, intelligent, educated people who make informed choices the whole time, and we undervalue the impact of the environment.

“If nobody brought cakes into the office, I would not eat cakes in the day, but because people do bring cakes in, I eat them. Now, OK, I have made a choice, but people were making a choice to go into a smoky pub. “With smoking, after a very long time we have got to a place where we understand that individuals have to make some effort but that we can make their efforts more successful by having a supportive environment. “We still don’t feel like that about food.”

Asked about the professor's comments this morning, Shadow Attorney General Emily Thornberry MP laughed: "Better not stop bringing cake into my office, that's all I can say".

'I think that cake is one of the joys of life. I don't think it should be banned from offices,' Labour MP Emily Thornberry said

The Times reported Professor Susan Jebb insisted restrictions on junk food adverts were “not about the nanny state” but would instead tackle what she described as a “complete market failure” where sweet goods take precedence over vegetables.

She told the paper: “The businesses with the most money have the biggest influence on people’s behaviour.

"That’s not fair…we’ve ended up with a complete market failure, because what you get advertised is chocolate and not cauliflower.”

Successive governments have failed to introduce a long-promised ban on pre-watershed TV advertising for junk food, with Rishi Sunak’s new administration announcing in December that the anti-obesity measure will not come into force until 2025.

