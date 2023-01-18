French nun known as world’s oldest person dies at 118

A French nun who was believed to be the world’s oldest person but had reportedly been growing weary of the burdens of age has died a few weeks before her 119th birthday.

Lucile Randon, known as Sister André, was born in southern France, in the town of Ales, on February 11, 1904 and lived through the two world wars .

As a little girl she was astonished by her first contact with electric lighting at school and, more recently, survived Covid without even realising she'd been infected.

The Gerontology Research Group, which validates details of people thought to be 110 or older, listed her as the oldest known person in the world after the death of Japan’s Kane Tanaka, aged 119, last year.

Sister André tested positive for Covid in January 2021, shortly before her 117th birthday, but she had so few symptoms that she didn’t even realise she was infected. Her survival made headlines both in France and beyond.

When asked about her exceptional longevity through two world wars, she told French media in April last year that “working… makes you live. I worked until I was 108.”

But local newspaper Midi Libre reported Sister André saying in 2020, after recovering from Covid, that “God has forgotten me.”

She was known to enjoy a daily glass of wine and chocolate, in better days. She toasted her 117th birthday in 2021 with champagne, red wine and port.

Sister Andre in her room at the Sainte Catherine Laboure care home in Toulon. Credit: AP

“It made me very, very, very, very happy,” she said in a telephone interview at the time. “Because I met all those I love and I thank the heavens for giving them to me. I thank God for the trouble they went to.”

Sister André, who reportedly took her religious name in honor of a favorite brother, recalled the high points of her long life: “The most beautiful day of my life was when the Armistice (ending World War I) was declared,” and the population of Ales gathered in the main square to sing the French national anthem.

Electricity, which she first encountered turning on a light in a classroom as a little girl, was a new word for her to learn and, she said, “a joy.”

In a statement, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, saluted “this altruistic personality whom the French considered as a reference, a source of pride and attachment.”

The statement noted that Sister Andre lived through 18 different French presidents.

Jeanne Calment, a French woman who also lived in southern France, died in 1997 at the age of 122 and is said to hold the record for longevity.

Sister Andre died at 2am on Tuesday at the Sainte-Catherine-Laboure nursing home in Southern France, in the town of Toulon, said spokesman David Tavella.

The oldest living known person in the world listed by the Gerontology Research Group is now American-born Maria Branyas Morera, who is living in Spain, and is 115.

