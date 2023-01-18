UK inflation dips but remains close to 40-year high

The rate of Consumer Prices Index inflation fell to 10.5% in December from 10.7% in November, the Office for National Statistics said.

Falling fuel costs were largely behind the slowdown in the pace of price rises, with average petrol price down by 8.3 pence per litre month-on-month in December.

CPI has eased since the eye-watering 41-year high of 11.1% seen in October, when soaring energy bills pushed up the cost of living.

Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the ONS, said: “Inflation eased slightly in December, although still at a very high level, with overall prices rising strongly during the last year as a whole. “Prices at the pump fell notably in December, with the cost of clothing also dropping back slightly.” “Food costs continue to spike, with prices also rising in shops, cafes and restaurants,” he added.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said “13 years of wasted opportunities under the Tories have left our economy weak and families worse off” in response to the latest figures.

“We do not have to continue on this path of managed decline,” she said. “Labour will stabilise our economy and get it growing.”

It comes after Britons have been hit by steadily rising inflation throughout 2022 as the cost of living crisis peaked, pushed higher by rocketing energy bills, while essentials have also jumped higher across the board.

Food and drink prices hit 16.4% in November – the highest for 45 years – adding to the strain felt by families across the UK.

But experts believe the marked slowdown in the rate of inflation is unlikely to stop the Bank of England from hiking interest rates once more at its February meeting as it looks to rein in wider cost pressures in the economy, with workers still demanding higher wages.

Samuel Tombs at Pantheon Macroeconomics is forecasting another 50 basis points rise next month, which would take rates from 3.5% to 4%.

Speaking before the figures were announced, he said: “December’s CPI data should enable the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) to revise down its forecast for CPI inflation materially next month.

“But with year-over-year growth in wages still too rapid, we think it will press on and raise Bank Rate by 50 basis points in February, before standing pat in March, when clearer evidence should have emerged that labour market slack is increasing.”

