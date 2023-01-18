Ukraine: Helicopter crashes near nursery in Kyiv region

A helicopter has crashed near a nursery and a residential building in Ukraine, according to reports.

The number of reports of injured victims is increasing, according to a social media post by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office.

It is understood the incident occurred in the city of Brovary in the Kyiv region on Wednesday.

"At the time of the tragedy, there were children and the staff in the kindergarten," Oleksiy Kuleba, head of the Kyiv regional military administration wrote on Telegram, according to CNN.

Emergency services are attending the scene, he said.

More to follow...