Actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust, the New Mexico District Attorney’s office has said.

Ms Hutchins died shortly after being injured by a gunshot during setup for a scene at the ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe on October 21, 2021.

Baldwin was pointing a pistol at Ms Hutchins when the gun went off, killing her and wounding the director, Joel Souza.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, who led the initial investigation into Ms Hutchins’ death, described “a degree of neglect” on the film set.

But he left decisions about potential criminal charges to prosecutors after delivering the results of a yearlong investigation in October.

The actor, who was also a producer on the film, has denied responsibility for the shooting and has sued crew members for negligence.

Baldwin - known for his roles in 30 Rock and The Hunt for Red October - maintains he was told the gun was safe. In his lawsuit, Baldwin said that while working on camera angles with Ms Hutchins during rehearsal for a scene, he pointed the gun in her direction and pulled back and released the hammer of the gun, which discharged. New Mexico’s Office of the Medical Investigator determined the shooting was an accident following the completion of an autopsy and a review of law enforcement reports.

The film set where the accident happened. Credit: PA

New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau has given the maximum fine against Rust Movie Productions.

This came after testimony heard that production managers took limited or no action to address two misfires of blank ammunition on set prior to the fatal shooting. Rust Movie Productions continues to challenge the basis of a $137,000 fine by regulators who say production managers on the set failed to follow standard industry protocols for firearms safety.

