Argos plans to close all stores in the Republic of Ireland with 580 job losses

Argos is planning to close all its stores and operations in the Republic of Ireland at the end of June this year.

The move will mean 580 people are likely to lose their jobs.

The hours worked by staff in the 34 stores in Ireland equates to 330 full-time roles.

Sainsbury's, which owns Argos said it decided to leave Ireland following a long period of “careful consideration” and a “thorough review” of its business and operations in the country.

The homeware and technology store said the amount of money needed to develop and modernise the Irish part of its business was “not viable”. It said money would be better invested in other parts of its business.

Argos has promised to consult with staff and the trade union Mandate, and offer an “enhanced redundancy package” that goes “well beyond” its statutory obligations.

It said a “small number” of staff who are not eligible for redundancy under Irish law were set to receive a “one-off goodwill payment”.

The company said it was also committed to a programme of wider support to staff over the coming months.

