Rail workers given 'best and final offer' in bid to end strikes

Train operating companies have made a "best and final offer" to the RMT union, including a pay rise of 9% over two years, the Rail Delivery Group announced.

The proposals are now set to be considered by the union's National Executive Committee (NEC) and, if accepted, could bring an end to a bitter dispute which has seen a wave of strike action taken by rail workers in recent months.

According to the RMT, the offer includes "detailed documentation covering a range of issues" and will "require serious and careful consideration".

It added that proposals on pay and job security are "directly conditional on cost savings and alterations to contractual terms, entitlements, and working practices".

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "The National Executive Committee will be considering this matter and has made no decision on the proposals nor any of the elements within them.

"We will give an update on our next steps in due course."

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "These strikes have gone on for far too long and this is a step in the right direction.

"This fair and reasonable offer guarantees employees a pay rise in line with the private sector and no compulsory redundancies, while delivering the reforms needed to address the long-term challenges facing the industry."

Elsewhere, Steve Montgomery, chairman of the Rail Delivery Group, described the offer as "fair" and one that will provide a "significant uplift" for RMT members - particularly those on lower incomes - over the next two years.

The offer comes just days after fresh strikes by t rain drivers at the RMT, alongside their colleagues from Aslef, were announced for the start of February.

Currently, rail drivers from both unions will head to picket lines on February 1 and 3.

Strikes by rail workers have caused widespread travel disruption across the UK, while unions have remained locked in a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions with the government.