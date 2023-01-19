Rishi Sunak has apologised for making a "brief error of judgment" by removing his seatbelt to film a social media video message while a passenger in the back seat of a car.

The clip, which was posted as a story on Mr Sunak's official Instagram page, showed him with no belt visible over his shoulder as he promoted his levelling-up funding announcement, on Thursday.

A Downing Street spokesman said: "That was a brief error of judgment. The prime minister removed his seatbelt to film a short clip."

Mr Sunak "fully accepts this was a mistake and apologises", the spokesman added.

"The prime minister believes everyone should wear a seatbelt," they said.

"It was an error of judgment, he removed it for a short period of time to film a clip, which you’ve seen, but he accepts that was a mistake."

Fines of up to £500 can be issued for failing to wear a seatbelt when one is available.

There are a few exemptions, including when a car is being used for police, fire and rescue services and for certified medical issues.

Police motorbikes can be seen escorting the car as Mr Sunak addresses the camera.

The government has considered toughening seatbelt rules to ensure drivers not wearing them could receive penalty points.

Recent Department for Transport (DfT) figures suggested around 30% of people killed in cars on Britain’s roads in 2021 were unrestrained.

Mr Sunak had already been criticised for flying to Blackpool in a taxpayer-funded RAF jet rather than taking a train.

Labour said Mr Sunak’s video was adding to "endless painful viewing" after he was previously seen struggling to make a contactless payment with his card.

"Rishi Sunak doesn’t know how to manage a seatbelt, his debit card, a train service, the economy, this country," a spokeswoman said.

Elsewhere, the AA warned of the dangers of not wearing a seatbelt.

"No matter who you are it is important to wear your seatbelt when in the car," an AA spokesman said.