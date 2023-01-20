Andrew Tate: Romanian judge extends police detention of influencer by 30 days

A judge in Romania has extended the detention of Andrew Tate by 30 days amid a human trafficking and rape investigation.

The British-US 36-year-old was initially detained on December 29 in Bucharest on charges of being part of an organised crime group, human trafficking and rape.

His brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women are also detained in the same case.

Tate and his brother have both denied the allegations.

Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson from Romania’s anti-organised crime agency, DIICOT, told The Associated Press that prosecutors on Thursday requested the second 30-day extension to keep all four in detention while investigations continue.

That request was granted on Friday, Bolla said.

The judge’s decision came after all four lost an appeal last week at a Bucharest court, which ruled to uphold a judge’s December 30 move to uphold an earlier decision to extend their arrest from 24 hours to 30 days.

Tate, a former professional kickboxer who has reportedly lived in Romania since 2017, was previously banned from various prominent social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech.

