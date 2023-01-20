Dolly Parton has teamed up with fellow music stars Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Blondie's Debbie Harry for a new song.

The quintet all feature on the record, Gonna Be You, which was written by Diane Warren for the soon-to-be-released comedy film, 80 for Brady.

Starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field as four best friends, the movie follows their journey as they travel to watch NFL legend Tom Brady play in the final of the 2017 Super Bowl.

In a statement, Ms Warren said she wanted to write a song that "celebrated" the "deep friendship" of the film's four women.

"Since 80 was in the title I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the 80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?

"Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited as me! I’m honoured to have Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry on this song! ‘Gonna Be You’ is that song you want to sing along to with all your good friends!"

The release of Gonna Be You comes after Parton made public, on Thursday, her own standalone single to coincide with her 77th birthday.

80 for Brady is due to be released in the UK towards the end of March.

