Heather Mills named fastest disabled female skier in the world

Heather Mills has been officially declared the world's fastest disabled female skier, nearly eight years on from her record breaking attempt.

In March 2015, Ms Mills achieved a speed of 64.95 km/h (102.49 mph), on the Chabrieres slopes in the French Alps.

But it took until 2023 for the 55-year-old, who lost her left leg during a traffic accident in 1993, to gain recognition for her efforts from the Guinness World Records.

In a statement, Ms Mills - the former wife of Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney - wrote she was "delighted to have finally made it into the book".

She said: "I just hope that this goes a little way to providing inspiration to those out there that have suffered similar injuries to my own and that they are able to use it as a source of inspiration to go on and achieve their own dreams and goals, whatever they may be."

Ms Mills also looks set to break two further records in the skeleton and ski-jump formats.

Following a career in modelling, she turned to competitive skiing in her 40s, and was recruited to the British disabled ski team.

She enjoyed particular competition success at the US Adaptive Alpine Skiing National Championships in 2012, winning four gold medals.

