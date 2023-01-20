Labour has urged HMRC to reveal to the public if Nadhim Zahawi paid a penalty to the government to settle a multi-million-pound tax bill.

The former chancellor and current Tory party chairman, who attends Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet, has been under pressure since it was reported that he paid a seven-figure sum to end a dispute.

Labour has called for an inquiry into Mr Zahawi and deputy leader Angela Rayner urged HMRC to clear up the "serious questions raised about a potential conflict of interest".

Ms Rayner said: "If HMRC has applied a 30% penalty in this case, the British people deserve to know why, yet the Conservative Party chair is maintaining a deafening silence."

"It’s quite clearly a matter of public interest to know if the man who was, until recently, in charge of the UK tax system has accepted a fault or been subjected to a penalty to settle his own tax bill."

When asked about the situation on Wednesday, before allegations around the tax penalty came to light, Mr Sunak's spokesperson said the prime minister backed Mr Zahawi.

The spokesperson said Mr Sunak took Mr Zahawi "at his word."

Tax lawyer Dan Neidle has been working to expose the minister’s tax affairs and has estimated that he owed £3.7 million.

Mr Neidle, of the Tax Policy Associates think tank, said "you don’t pay a 30% penalty if your tax affairs are in order".

The prime minister has previously backed Mr Zahawi. Credit: PA

"You do it, at best, if you’ve been careless if you haven’t paid tax that’s due," he said.

The lawyer said the chances Mr Zahawi had paid a penalty were "almost inevitable" after the Sun on Sunday reported that he had settled a seven-figure sum with HMRC.

Asked about the level of the reported penalty, Mr Neidle said: "It probably means that at least he didn’t admit to deliberate behaviour, it probably means he admitted to carelessness."

The Guardian first reported news of the penalty and claimed it was 30% of the total bill.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...

The government website says a penalty of between 0 and 30% is due if it arises because of a lack of reasonable care.

A deliberate error can incur a penalty of between 20 and 70%.

The Conservative MP allegedly avoided tax by using an offshore company registered in Gibraltar to hold shares in the polling company he co-founded, YouGov.

YouGov’s 2009 annual report showed a more than 10% shareholding by the Gibraltar-registered Balshore Investments Ltd.

The report described the company as the "family trust of Nadhim Zahawi", then an executive director of the polling firm.