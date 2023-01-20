Actress Lily James discusses 'unjudgmental' new film examining assisted marriage

Lily James has said her latest film, which examines arranged and assisted marriages, presents an "unjudgmental" view of the topic and promotes cultural integration.

James is one of the main characters in the upcoming film What's Love Got to Do with It?

She plays the role of a photographer who documents her friend's journey by asking his parents to help him find a partner.

She told ITV News: "There's an amazing unjudgmental exploration of what arranged and assisted marriages is and the differences between forced marriage and assisted marriage."

Shazad Latif, who plays the main character looking for a partner, said: "Our job is to tell as truthful version of it as we can."

He said he had seen many successful assisted marriages, including recently with his cousin.

The film is directed by Jemima Khan, who spent 10 years living in Pakistan with her ex-husband former prime minister Imran Khan.

Lily James and Shazad Latif in What's Love Got To Do With It? Credit: STUDIOCANAL

She said there was no way she could have written this without living in Pakistan for 10 years.

She said when she returned from living with her ex-husband's conservative family she was left with the impression that "it could be great if my parents introduced suitable available people."

James said the film crosses the cultural divide and is similar to stories seen up and down the UK.

She said: "You really appreciated the importance of your little area, your community and looking after each other and I think that is growing and will continue to."

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...