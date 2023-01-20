Rishi Sunak fined by police for not wearing seatbelt in moving car

Rishi Sunak has been given a fixed-penalty notice for not wearing a seatbelt while filming a social media video in the back of a moving car, police have said.

The prime minister previously apologised for the “brief error of judgment” as he carried out a series of visits in Lancashire on Thursday.

Failing to wear a seatbelt in a moving car is an offence which can be punished with fines of up to £500.

In a statement, Lancaster Constabulary said: "You will be aware that a video has been circulating on social media showing an individual failing to wear a seat belt while a passenger in a moving car in Lancashire.After looking into this matter, we have today (Friday, January 20th) issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of fixed penalty."

It is the prime minster's second fine. He was fined last year in relation to a birthday celebration he and Boris Johnson attended on June 19, 2020 - a party first reported by ITV News in January - when he was chancellor.

On Thursday, a Downing Street spokesman said Mr Sunak “fully accepts this was a mistake and apologises”.“The prime minister believes everyone should wear a seatbelt,” the spokesman said.“It was an error of judgment, he removed it for a short period of time to film a clip, which you’ve seen, but he accepts that was a mistake.”

