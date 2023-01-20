The family of a six-year-old boy who shot and wounded his teacher in the US have claimed that the gun used in the attack was kept in a "secure" location.

Abby Zwerner was shot through the hand and chest by one of her students who had taken his mother's gun to school.

The 25-year-old teacher has since been discharged from hospital after the Virginia shooting.

The six-year-old's family have also announced that the child suffers from an "acute disability" and that one of his parents usually accompanies him to class, but not on the week the shooting took place.

The statement from the boy's family was released through the office of attorney James S. Ellenson.

It is the first public communication from the child’s family since the shooting occurred on January 6 in the city of Newport News.

“Our family has always been committed to responsible gun ownership and keeping firearms out of the reach of children," said the family, which was not identified.

“The firearm our son accessed was secured.”

Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6 year old student, grace the front door of Richneck Elementary School. Credit: AP

The statement did not elaborate further on where the 9mm handgun was kept or what they meant by “secured.”

Ellenson told The Associated Press he understood that the gun was in the mother's closet on a top shelf that was well over six feet high.

The weapon also had a trigger lock that requires a key, similar to a bike lock.

Regarding how the child may have gotten access to the gun, Ellenson said: “We don't know.”

Students from Richneck Elementary School during a candlelight vigil for their teacher Abby Zwerner. Credit: AP

The family said the week of the shooting “was the first week when we were not in class with him. We will regret our absence on this day for the rest of our lives.”

It was unclear what the family meant by accompanying him to class everyday and whether that included staying with him during instruction.

The statement did not define the boy's disability. And it did not explain what his “care plan” was and whether it was similar to other plans that serve children with disabilities.

It is rare for students with disabilities to be accompanied by an adult, such as an instructional aide who works with children one-on-one, said Michael J. Kennedy, a professor of special education at the University of Virginia.

Kennedy, a former special education teacher, said he’s never heard of parents serving a similar role in the classroom.

Police have said that the six-year-old’s mother legally purchased the gun but that it was unclear how her son gained access to it.

A Virginia law prohibits leaving a loaded gun where it is accessible to a child under 14, a misdemeanour crime punishable with a maximum one-year prison sentence and a $2,500 fine.

In a statement the boy's family said: “We pray for her healing in the aftermath of such an unimaginable tragedy as she selflessly served our son and the children in the school.

“She has worked diligently and compassionately to support our family as we sought the best education and learning environment for our son,” the family's statement continued.

“We thank her for her courage, grace and sacrifice. We grieve alongside all of the other teachers, families and administrators for how this horrific incident has impacted them, our community, and the nation.”

The family said the child has been under hospital care since the shooting and is receiving “the treatment he needs.”

No charges have been brought against the mother, but the investigation continues, police have said

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...