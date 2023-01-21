Play Brightcove video

Labour has called the former chancellor's position 'untenable' and said he should be sacked - Carl Dinnen reports

Tory party chairman Nadhim Zahawi’s must be sacked from Rishi Sunak's top team, Labour has said, after reports he paid a penalty as part of a multimillion-pound tax settlement.

The former chancellor, who attends Mr Sunak’s Cabinet, has been under pressure since it was reported that he paid HM Revenue & Customs a seven-figure sum to end a dispute.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab defended his colleague, telling ITV News that "all his tax has been paid."

"Well, I don’t know all the details of his personal tax affairs, but what I know from what he’s said is he’s paid all his tax," he said.

"He’s got no outstanding tax liabilities and I think that’s what people want to know."

Dominic Raab defends Nadhim Zahawi as critics call for an explanation

But Labour's shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said after a speech at the Fabian Society that the prime minister should sack Mr Zahawi as Tory party chairman.

She also took aim at Mr Raab, who earlier declined to comment on the status of the bullying inquiry against him amid eight formal allegations. “Dominic Raab, who’s being investigated for bullying, is passing judgment on Nadhim Zahawi, who’s just had a £1 million fine for not paying his taxes on time. That pretty much epitomises this Conservative Cabinet," she said.

“A few months ago, he was Chancellor of the Exchequer, you may forget because there were four of them last year, but he was Chancellor of the Exchequer and responsible for Britain’s tax affairs and tax collection and we now find that he wasn’t so keen to pay himself.

“So if the prime minister wants to stick by his commitment for integrity, honesty and professionalism, he should do the right thing and sack Nadhim Zahawi.”

'He said he would run a government that would have honesty, integrity and professionalism at its heart': Rachel Reeves insists Rishi Sunak should sack Nadhim Zahawi

Labour have also called for an explanation after The Guardian reported that Mr Zahawi paid a 30% penalty, taking the estimated total tax bill to more than £4.8 million.

Mr Zahawi’s team has been contacted for comment on the latest allegation.

In a tweet, Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner echoed calls for Mr Zahawi to go, describing his position as "untenable."

"Nadhim Zahawi’s story about his tax affairs doesn’t add up. After months of denials, the truth emerges," she said. "His position is untenable. Rishi Sunak must dismiss him from his Cabinet."

Mr Zahawi allegedly avoided tax by using an offshore company registered in Gibraltar to hold shares in the polling company he co-founded, YouGov.

YouGov’s 2009 annual report showed a more than 10% shareholding by Gibraltar-registered Balshore Investments.

The report described the company as the “family trust of Nadhim Zahawi”, then an executive director of the polling firm.

Tax lawyer Dan Neidle has estimated that Mr Zahawi owed £3.7 million, and said that with interest that could be due on top of the reported 30% penalty, the total could be more than £4.8 million.

Mr Neidle, of the Tax Policy Associates think tank, said: “You don’t pay a 30% penalty if your tax affairs are in order. You do it, at best, if you’ve been careless if you haven’t paid tax that’s due.”

Rishi Sunak has defended Nadhim Zahawi Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

The government website says a penalty of up to 30% is due if it arises because of a lack of reasonable care. A deliberate error can incur a penalty of between 20% and 70%.

A spokesman for Mr Zahawi previously said his taxes were “properly declared and paid in the UK” and the minister had “never had to instruct any lawyers to deal with HMRC on his behalf.”

Mr Sunak has defended him, telling Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday that Mr Zahawi “has already addressed this matter in full and there’s nothing more that I can add.”

Questions about Mr Zahawi’s tax affairs have added to a series of challenges this week for the Prime Minister, who was fined by police for not wearing a seatbelt in the back of a moving car.

