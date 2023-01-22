Damar Hamlin has attended the Buffalo Bills' play-off game against the Cincinnati Bengals, waving to fans from a stadium suite just 20 days after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

The crowd at Highmark Stadium in New York erupted when an image of the recovering Hamlin filled the massive screens near the end of the game’s first half.

The Bengals had charged into a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, but that did not stop the wave of continued support for Hamlin.

The 24-year-old's heart stopped nine minutes into a match at Paycor Stadium on January 2 after he collided with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Th safety was initially treated at University of Cincinnati Medical Center before being released on Monday.

Hamlin, wearing a hooded jacket, stood in front of the windows and raised his arms as if saluting the crowd.

He ended by forming a heart sign with his hands, his signature gesture.

Earlier on Sunday, the Bills posted a video to both Instagram and Twitter showing Hamlin arriving at the team’s locker room and the message “Welcome home, Damar.”

The video showed Hamlin arriving in a golf cart about an hour before kick-off, wearing sunglasses and a face covering, with the hood of his jacket pulled up.

He was joined by his 7-year-old brother, Damir, and mother, Nina.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said Hamlin began making regular visits to the team’s facility soon after his release from the hospital in what he described as “dipping his toe back in here and getting on the road to just getting back to himself.”

Dr Jamie Nadler, the critical care physician and chief quality officer at Kaleida Health who had been leading Hamlin’s treatment, said previously in a statement via the Bills:

“We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills.”

