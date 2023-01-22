RuPaul’s Drag Race star The Vivienne has made history as the first drag queen to compete on Dancing On Ice.

The drag queen was the first contestant to perform on the second episode of the new series of the ITV skating competition, which will see five celebrities and their partners take to the ice after the first group of six contestants performed last Sunday.

For their opening routine, The Vivienne, 30, and their dance partner Colin Grafton, delivered an energetic performance to Strong Enough by Cher.

Dressed in a black curly wig and sparkly black outfit in homage to the US singer, the drag queen performed twists and a dramatic lift to score 28.5 points.

Judge and former Olympic skater Jayne Torvill felt their skating was “so solid and smooth” and that she loved how much the drag queen appeared to enjoy the routine.

Her dance partner Christopher Dean said: “A star was born on the ice tonight,” adding: “We’ve had a few divas, but you’re our best skating by far.”

Before the routine, The Vivienne said they were “honoured” to be the first drag queen to compete in the ITV1 skating competition series.

However, it was former Hollyoaks star Carley Stenson who topped the leaderboard during the episode with a score of 32.

Dressed in a pale blue sparkly dress, the 40-year-old actress glided her way through the routine to Say You Love Me by Jessie Ware alongside her partner Mark Hanretty.

Meanwhile, John Fashanu has become the first celebrity to be eliminated after losing a skate-off against Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu. The former footballer, 60, and his professional partner Alexandra Schauman were sent packing after the judges unanimously voted to save Culculoglu.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV1 and ITVX.

